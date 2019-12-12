Blast from the Past / 1962: Beautiful and fragrant blooms in Lewiston

Sarah White poses next to a large syringa tree blooming in her Lewiston yard in this photo published in the Lewiston Tribune of June 24, 1962. The tree, the accompanying caption notes, is nearly completely covered in the blooms of Idaho’s state flower. The caption reports White also has a climbing rose growing on the side of her house “which is bursting with beautiful and fragrant blooms.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.