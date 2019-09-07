Blast from the Past / 1950: Back to school in Juliaetta

Sixth-grade students and their teacher from Juliaetta Elementary School gathered in 1950 for their class photo. They are (front row from left) Marge Ingle, Daisy Groseclose, Delores Gaskill, Barbara Thomason, Laurel Wendt, Nita Benscoter; (middle row) Keith Baker, Leland Slind, Clayton Onstott, Tom Tomason, Billy Dammarell, Darrell Brocke, Bert Nye; (back row) Arlene Glenn, Freida Bamberry, Carol Swears, Marion Saboski, Mr. Calvert, Karen Nelson, Sandy Lackey, Wanda Peters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.