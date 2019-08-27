Blast from the Past / 1989: ‘Babes in Arms’ at LHS

Lewiston High School students cast in the production of “Babes in Arms” go through a final dress rehearsal, performing “Way Out West (on West End Avenue).” Tribune photographer Jeff A. Taylor snapped this photo of the 17 enthusiastic actors/singers a couple of days before it was published in the Trib’s March 10, 1989, Arts & Entertainment section. The Lewiston High School Drama Department production was directed by longtime theater teacher Beth Fitzgerald, and was staged in the LHS auditorium. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.