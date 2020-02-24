Blast from the Past / 1948: Asotin fifth-graders

Fifth grade students at Asotin School, along with their teacher, gathered in front of the school in 1948 for their class photo, with the “A” for Asotin visible high on the hill behind them. They are (back row from left) Gary Hanchet, Dexter Ausman, Mrs. Leoppky (teacher), Max Malcom, Michael Carr, Jerry Smith, George Malcom, Tom Mullins, Danny Enyert, Gary Sackett and Drexel Mathews; (middle row) Lula Belle Rafferty, Alice Faye Stalnaker, Virginia Savage, Pag Vogan, Myrna Hartig, Marie Walter, Charlotte Wilsey, Jo Anne Shaner, Loretta Scott and Grenda Gay; (front row) Betty and Bonnie Blankenship, Floyd Enyrest, Ralph Petty, Lonnie Weholt, Allen Marten, Fred Wilsey, Don Hollenbeck and Karen Branch. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
