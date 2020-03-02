Brothers Hass and Fred Shaner (wearing hat) returned home to Asotin after serving in the U.S. Army for two years in Best, France, during World War I, and had their portraits taken upon their return in 1919. The brothers began their service in 1917 and were able to remain together during their stint in the military. After returning to Asotin, Hass returned to working as a carpenter and helped build many homes in Asotin. Fred enrolled at the University of Idaho in Moscow and became a supervisor in the U.S. Forest Service in the Selway River region. This photo was submitted by Jo Anne (Shaner) Miller of Asotin, daughter of Fred and niece of Haas. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you