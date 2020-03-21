Blast from the Past / 1975: An unconventional class photo

Melba Ashburn (left) and her sixth graders posed in 1975 for this photo in her classroom at Centennial Elementary School in the Lewiston Orchards, but this wasn’t your standard, perfectly posed class photo. The photographer was Brenda Rambeau, a member of the class. She had received a Kodak 110 point-and-shoot pocket camera for Christmas and wanted to try it out at school. The photo was submitted by Rambeau’s sister, Michelle McIntosh, and Ashburn is their mother’s second cousin. All three live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region