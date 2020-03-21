Blast from the Past / 1975: An unconventional class photo

Submitted by Michelle McIntosh of LewistonMelba Ashburn (left) and her sixth graders posed in 1975 for this photo in her classroom at Centennial Elementary School in the Lewiston Orchards, but this wasn’t your standard, perfectly posed class photo. The photographer was Brenda Rambeau, a member of the class. She had received a Kodak 110 point-and-shoot pocket camera for Christmas and wanted to try it out at school. The photo was submitted by Rambeau’s sister, Michelle McIntosh, and Ashburn is their mother’s second cousin. All three live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Michelle McIntosh of Lewiston

