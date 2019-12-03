Blast from the Past / 1973: An Idaho mail route with a view

Wesley Wisnor of Grangeville sorts through the mail beside his vehicle on what might have been the loneliest route in north central Idaho, in this Barry Kough photo published in the July 8, 1973, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, Wisnor, 65, operated out of Cottonwood and had 38 mail boxes on his 106 miles of delivery which he made every other day in the Boles-Joseph area south of the Salmon River canyon below Cottonwood. It took him six hours to deliver to those 38 stops in a job he had held for the last 13 years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.