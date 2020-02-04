Blast from the Past / 1978: Always ready to help with river rescues

Bill Clem keeps tuned in to any calls for help that might come in even while tinkering on lawn mowers at his Lewiston home in this photo taken by Steve Thompson and published in the April 10, 1978, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by longtime Tribune reporter George Shreve described the people who were the basis for the rescue posses that formed in Nez Perce County over the years. Clem learned about water and boats while growing up in Kendrick and, according to the story, was an expert boatman by the time he moved to Lewiston in 1937, before power boats were common. At the time of this photo, he was 73, and still an active member of the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Boat Possee, which he helped organize in 1957. Clem’s reputation as a riverman spread to Hollywood, according to the story, and he was employed as a rescue man for the filming of the movies, “The Wild North” (1952) and “River of No Return” (1954). When doing rescues in the river, in addition to his boats, Clem said, “You’ve got to have a jack-knife with you. I always carry good life jackets, a couple of inflated inner tubes and lots of rope in my pickup.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.