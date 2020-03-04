The students enrolled in the Angel Ridge School in Nez Perce County gathered outdoors for a school photo in 1933. Their teacher, Peggy McBride, took the photo at the school, which was about five miles from Peck. The students ranged in grades from 1 to 8 and they are (back row from left) unidentified, Mary Eberhardt, Grace Henderson, unidentified, Lenore Develin, Grant Tomlinson, Boyd Eberhardt, Goldie Eberhardt, Leigh Steele and Walter Eberhardt; (middle row) unidentified, Maxine Henderson, Shirley Steele and Mary Ann Henderson; (front row) Colby Eberhardt, Evelyn Henderson, Ethel Lacey and Elaine Eberhardt. Leola Lacey also was a student at the school but is not pictured. Ethel (Lacey) Renfrow, the first-grader in the front row with her hands to her face, submitted this photo. Renfrow, who now lives on Little Bear Ridge outside Kendrick, reports the schoolhouse still stands, but was moved to Melrose in the early 1950s. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1933: All the students of Angel Ridge School
