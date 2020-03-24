Blast from the Past / 1989: All ready to cook some lentil dishes

Shirley Perryman (left) and Lori White (right) display several finished lentil dishes in the new test kitchen at the Idaho Washington Dry Pea and Lentil Comission office in Moscow in this Steve Hanks photo published in the April 26, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Perryman was a registered dietician and White a domestic marketing assistant for the commission, and both were showing off the new test kitchen designed to help them develop new recipes to show off the many uses of the legume, a major crop on the Palouse. The kitchen was a far cry from what the office had previously: “Before, we just had a microwave upstairs,” White said in the accompanying Close to Home story by reporter Joan Abrams. The plans for the kitchen included demonstrations, school tours and to prepare foods for events such as fairs. The story also included three recipes: Lentil Sausage Jambalaya, Lentil Apple Cake and Lentil Confetti Salad.

 Steve Hanks/Tribune

