Blast from the Past / 1991: Air Force nurses in training

U.S. Air Force medical technicians report for duty in class while studying nursing at Lewiston's Lewis-Clark State College in this Barry Kough photo from the June 11, 1991, Tribune. In the accompanying story by reporter Michael R. Wickline, one of the students, Hazel Wright, said, "We're still active duty Air Force; we're just attending school full time." Their one year of studies at LCSC would complete an associate degree in nursing, and the students wore their uniforms on campus at least once a week. The students are (front row) Hazel Wright and Stuart Wright; (center row) Cassandra Webb, Constance Hazzard and Paul J. Miller Jr.; and (back row) Bonita Brumfield, Floyd Smith, David Rasnick, Brian O'Malley and Kathern Jackson.