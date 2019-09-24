Blast from the Past / 1989: A witness to valley’s history

Wayne A. (Bud) Randall leans on the picket fence that fronts his Clarkston home in this Jeff A. Taylor photo first published in the Lewiston Tribune’s Jan. 8, 1989, edition. The photo accompanied an Elders column by reporter Michael Haberman, and detailed some of the sights Randall had witnessed in his lifetime. At age 6, he moved with his family from his birthplace of Troy to Lewiston. The retired 79-year-old held a variety of jobs in his early life, but eventually worked 31 years as a mechanic for Ford auto dealerships in Lewiston, and retired to the Clarkston home he shared with his wife, Grace. “There’s been an incredible amount of change in my lifetime,” he said in the story. “From horse and buggy and oxen to going to the moon. I can hardly believe it.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.