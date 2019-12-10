Joseph Carlson, originally from Troy, was a schoolteacher in different locations around the country, including a stint teaching and coaching in Winchester. On the back of this photo taken in 1912 is written “The day we took this picture, we beat Cottonwood 7-0.” The girls’ names and positions also are written on the photo, though their last names cannot be confirmed because the handwriting is difficult to read. From left, they are Lura Fox, guard; Lula Butler, forward; Rose McAuley, guard; Blanche Butler, forward; Minnie Magraw, forward; and Florence Broker, center. Carlson also coached the boys’ team, and this photo was submitted by his great-niece, Gail (Carlson) Jensen of Troy. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.