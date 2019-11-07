Blast from the Past / 1937: A Teakean boy and his puppy

Dale Brock does his best to hang on to a roly-poly puppy (with a little help from the steadying hand just off camera to the right) while seated in a wagon in this photo from 1937. It was taken on his family’s farm in Teakean, a farming community on the western edge of Clearwater County. Brock, who was born on the farm but now lives in Lewiston, turns 85 years old this month. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.