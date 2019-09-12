Blast from the Past / 1950: A tap-dancing team

Two tiny dancers take to the stage of the Lewiston High School auditorium in this photo from around 1950. Shirley (Wilson) Sears of Craigmont and Robert Pafille of Lewiston, ages about 6 or 7, were dance students of Betty Kuenstler, who had a studio in her Lewiston home. The pair performed mainly tap dancing, but also did ballroom dancing. Sears, who lives in Pullman, submitted this photo and reports she still owns the dress she wears in the photo. Paffile died Aug. 30. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.