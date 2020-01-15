Blast from the Past / 1913: A snowy day in Genesee

This photo, taken in approximately 1913, shows the five Lorang daughters in a wintry scene: Viola, Amalia, Bertha, Christine and Martha. This photo was submitted by Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum on the Lorang homestead in Genesee. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.