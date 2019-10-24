Blast from the Past / 1993: A sharpshooter on the hardwood

Julie Stringer, one of the best basketball players to take the court for the Lewis-Clark State College Warriors in Lewiston, hides her smile behind a towel as she listens to a list of her records and accomplishments during Senior Night in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Feb. 20, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. The accompanying story by Bert Sahlberg, Trib sports editor, provided details about how Stringer was a reluctant scorer. “I don’t like to shoot the ball, being called big gun. ... I used to be just an assist person or a rebounder, then I came here (LCSC) and they wanted me to shoot the ball. Uh-uh,” Stringer said. For her senior season, Stringer was named NAIA District 1 player of the year. Stringer played for LCSC from 1989 to 1993, where she set many records, and was inducted into the LCSC athletics hall of fame in 2015. A look at LCSC Athletics records online shows Stringer still at or near the top of most scoring records. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.