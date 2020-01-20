Blast from the Past / 1988: a Potlatch woman and her two pups

Margaret Henderson of Potlatch scooped up her two little dogs, Chico and Trixie, before posing for this David Johnson photo published in the April 15, 1988, Lewiston Tribune. Henderson’s telephone number was randomly selected from the phone book for Johnson’s long-running Everyone Has a Story column in the Tribune, in which she told of how she and her husband, Cecil, had owned and operated the nearby Onaway Tavern for several years. Her husband died a year after this photo was published, and Margaret died in 1992. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.