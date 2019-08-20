Blast from the Past / 1987: A portrait of the artist

Artist Patty Reid talks with visitors in her Craigmont studio in this photo by Tribune photographer Chris Pietsch. In the accompanying story by reporter Kathy Hedberg, which was published in the Tribune of Dec. 21. 1987, Reid talked about the many portraits she had done over the years, and her transition from a hobby interest in sketching to working as a full-time artist in pastels, oils and watercolors. Her award-winning career took her to many art shows in the Pacific Northwest and California. Reid died in 2017 and her Tribune obituary read, in part, “Patty’s works hang in houses, museums, offices and even in the Idaho State Capitol.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.