Blast from the Past / 1976: A new Junior Miss is crowned

Lewiston TribuneKris Park (left) reacts with joy after she is crowned Lewiston’s Junior Miss for 1977 in this Lewiston Tribune photo. At right is Suzanne Groff, who held the same title for 1976. A story published in the Nov. 14, 1976, Lewiston Tribune detailed the results of the program held the previous evening. Park also received the poise and appearance scholarship, and the performing arts award. For her talent, “Park played and sang an original composition titled ‘God’s Plan is Love’ while slides of children she had photographed were shown in the background,” according to the story. The 16 contestants participated in physical fitness and talent demonstrations, and for her win, Park was to receive a $375 college scholarship. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

