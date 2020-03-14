Blast from the Past / 1976: A new Junior Miss is crowned

Kris Park (left) reacts with joy after she is crowned Lewiston’s Junior Miss for 1977 in this Lewiston Tribune photo. At right is Suzanne Groff, who held the same title for 1976. A story published in the Nov. 14, 1976, Lewiston Tribune detailed the results of the program held the previous evening. Park also received the poise and appearance sholarship, and the performing arts award. For her talent, “Park played and sang an original composition titled ‘God’s Plan is Love’ while slides of children she had photographed were shown in the background,” according to the story. The 16 contestants participated in physical fitness and talent demonstrations, and for her win, Park was to receive a $375 college scholarship. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region