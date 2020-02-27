Members of the Mounce family posed for a portrait in Lewiston in this photo made in 1902. They are (standing in back from left) Guy Mounce (1881-1961) and Beatrice Mounce (1883-1965); (seated in front from left) Mary “Mollie” (Smith) Mounce (1861-1946); Carl Mounce (1894-1966); Mildred Mounce (on lap, 1901-1965); and John Smith Mounce (1854-1932). J.S. and Mollie Mounce arrived in Nez Perce County in spring 1882, and eventually settled on a claim four miles southeast of Lewiston. By 1902, he owned several hundred acres of land on which he raised a herd of Jersey cattle, according to Dick Southern of Craigmont, who submitted this photo from the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society archives. Additional information, Southern reports, came from “An Illustrated History of North Idaho” (1903) and Mary Mounce’s 1946 Lewiston Tribune obituary. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1902: A Mounce family portrait in Lewiston
Tags
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region