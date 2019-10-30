Blast from the Past / 1989: A lot of crab in Kamiah

George Schaff of Kamiah holds a whole cooked and chilled crab prior to demonstrating for Tribune reporter David Johnson how to clean it in preparation for the 11th annual Kamiah Swim Team Crab Feed in this photo published in the Jan. 20, 1989, Tribune. The annual fundraiser was so popular it was held over two nights — that night and Jan. 21 — and included a talent show and dance. The $15 tickets already were sold out by the time this story and photo were published. Schaff and his crew of crustacean crackers had prepared about 1,500 pounds of the fresh crab in preparation for the fundraiser. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.