Curtis Bowers, retiring Clarkston High School principal, is shown in a locker-lined hall at the high school in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 15, 1983, Lewiston Tribune. “I have felt it is a very important job to society and I feel I have contributed some very important things to society and to youth,” Bowers said in the accompanying story by reporter Lorraine Nelson. After 16 years as CHS principal and 32 years in education, Bowers’ post-retirement plans included traveling with his wife, fishing and golfing. A graduate of Washington State College, he died in 2015, according to his obituary published in the Tribune, and “until the very end, he was wearing his Cougar hat.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1983: A longtime CHS principal retires
