Blast from the Past / 1976: A lifetime of piano playing

Frances Renner, 96, demonstrates her piano playing for a Lewiston Tribune photographer in this image published Oct. 10, 1976. In the accompanying story by Tribune reporter Thomas W. Campbell, she described arriving in Harpster in 1900 at age 20 to teach school and finding popularity among the residents there because of her ability to play piano. She and George Renner got married in 1905 and they eventually bought a home on some acreage in Lewiston Orchards in 1921. Her husband died in 1922, and the young widow was left to raise five daughters and a 1-year-old son, which she supported -- including through the Great Depression -- with a family operated cherry orchard. For her accomplishments, she was named Idaho Mother of the Year in 1960. “I don’t like being 96,” she said in the story, “but there is nothing I can do about it.” Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box