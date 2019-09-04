Blast from the Past / 1988: A labor of love

Mother-and-son team Stella and Roger Rossebo stand in front of their Three Forks Pioneer Village Museum about six miles northeast of Pullman in this photo by Lewiston Tribune photography intern John O’Bryan published in the July 31, 1988, Tribune. The accompanying story by reporter Bill Loftus details the highlights of the museum site, which was a re-creation of a small town, with buildings including a general store, doctor’s office and one-room schoolhouse. Stella, 80, was trying to slow down a little, and reported she had given up roofing in the village entirely. Roger had put thousands of hours of work into constructing the village, on land behind the Rossebo home, since he was a teen. Stella and her late husband moved to their land in 1935, and Roger haunted auctions in the region looking for items to furnish the various buildings. Many more items in the museum’s buildings were donated. Stella died in 2003. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.