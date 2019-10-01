In these photos from 1935, McDonald Ross Brown wore his U.S. Army National Guard uniform while on duty at the headquarters in Lewiston and his daughter, Donna, 5, posed on the porch of their home, either in Winchester or Reubens. Several years later, Brown was sent on active duty in December 1941 to help rebuild the bases in Hawaii after the destruction of the attack on Pearl Harbor. He died in 1984. Donna (Brown) Harris lives in Lewiston, and turns 89 next month. This photo was submitted by her daughter, Kirsten Kaiser of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.