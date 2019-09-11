Blast from the Past / 1993: A grocery store goes up

Larry D. Geller, president of the Spokane-based Rosauers Supermarkets, stands in front of a piece of heavy construction equipment in this Barry Kough photo published in the May 26, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. Geller was present at the ceremonial ground-breaking for the new Rosauers grocery store that was yet to be constructed in the Lewiston Orchards. After that groundbreaking for the cameras, the machinery moved in and the actual construction started, according to the accompanying story by reporter Lorraine Nelson. Construction was expected to be completed in about six months. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.