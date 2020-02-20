Blast from the Past / 1912: A fine day in May for a wedding

On a late spring day in 1912, in a remote area of Nez Perce County, a young couple were married on the homestead of Jacob Freeburn along Gibb’s Creek along the Salmon River. Theodosia Freeburn and Harry Weller were married May 26, 1912, and their family and friends assembled for a photo to commemorate the occasion. Even then, it was hard to wrangle the children into holding still for the image to be made. Dick Southern of Craigmont submitted this image, one in the R.L. Stackpole collection from the Ilo-Vollmer Historical Society archives. Southern numbered each person for easier identification. They are Bill Freeburn (1), brother of the bride; Della Freeburn (2), sister of the bride; Arthur Keane (3), neighbor; Cora Freeburn (4 — Mrs. Ralph Ross), sister of the bride; Ralph Ross (5), brother-in-law of the bride; Emma Freeburn (6 — Mrs. Dan Critchfield), sister of the bride; Emma Batdorf (7 — Mrs. John A. Platt), neighbor; John “Jack” Platt (8), baby; Theodosia Freeburn (9), bride; Mildred Weller (10), sister of the bridegroom; Harry Weller (11), bridegroom; Robert A. Hosley (12), justice of the peace; Jacob Freeburn (13), father of the bride; Martha Critchfield (14 — Mrs. Jacob Freeburn), mother of the bride; Baby Ross (15); and Lorene Platt (16), Mary Platt (17), Frances Platt (18), Kenneth Platt (19) and Edward J. “Tom” Platt (20), all children of John A. and Emma Platt.