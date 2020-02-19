Blast from the Past / 1900: A family portrait taken in Kippen

Members of the Erickson Family are dressed in their best and assembled on the property at their home in Kippen (now Reubens) for a portrait in 1900. They are (back row from left) Carl, Minnie, Frank Edward, Ella and Erick (father); and (front row from left) Annie, Enos Arvid, Mina (mother) and Ruth. Erick and Mina Erickson also had two other children who died as youngsters, according to Ray Quillen, of Clarkston, the grandson of Minnie (Erickson) Parkins, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
