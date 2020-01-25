Blast from the Past / 1912: A day in late winter on the homestead

In this wintry scene, wagon wheels and sleigh runners, pulled by horses, left tracks in the snow on a spur road that used to run in front of White Spring Ranch a few miles northwest of Genesee in this photo taken March 15, 1912, by John Lorang, the ranch’s owner. The spur road led to the old highway, and so many travelers took this shortcut past the ranch that owners John and Mary Lorang established a stopping point on the highway where they could water their horses and get a meal, according to Diane Conroy, curator of the nonprofit White Spring Ranch Museum now located on the Lorang homestead. The new U.S. Highway 95 later was constructed just east of this road. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.