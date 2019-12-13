Blast from the Past / 1965: A cozy Christmas in the Hotel Idaho

At Christmas 1965, Dana (Brackenbury) Bartlett and her husband, Wilbur Bartlett, posed for a photo in front of the decorated tree in the living room of the Hotel Idaho in downtown Lewiston. The hotel, which was located where Brackenbury Square is now, was owned and operated at the time of this photo by Dana’s mother and stepfather, Sid and Mary (Brackenbury) Anderson. This photo marked Wilbur’s last Christmas at home before being stationed in Vietnam during that war where he served with the 272D Military Police Company, known as the Fighting Deuce. Wilbur died in 2017, and Dana, who submitted this photo, continues to live at Lewiston. The Hotel Idaho burned in 1976. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.