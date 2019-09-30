Blast from the Past / 1942: A couple of cousins in Gifford

A couple of cute kids were caught on camera in this photo taken on July 3, 1942, in Gifford. First cousins Jewel (Lincoln) Steigers, 4, and Bob Finnell, 2, had their straw hats on to ward off the July sunshine. Finnell, who turns 79 this month, lives along the Clearwater River at Arrow, and Steigers, who submitted this photo, lives in Culdesac. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.