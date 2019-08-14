Blast from the Past / 1942: A boy, a dog and a car

A young Herman Yates surveys his surroundings in Idaho County from atop the fender of a car and alongside a canine companion in this photo taken in about 1942. Yates grew up on a farm south of Kamiah and marks his 78th birthday this month. His wife, Shirlene Yates, submitted this photo, and the couple live in Kamiah. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.