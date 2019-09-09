Blast from the Past / 1948: A bird’s eye view of Lewiston

The aerial photo of Lewiston, submitted by Margaret Dammarell of Lewiston, was most likely taken in the summer of 1948, according to Lewiston historian Steven Branting. An expert at dating photos by examining what does and does not appear in them, Branting notes the Bert Lipps Pool (built in 1947) can been seen but not the Prayer League Tabernacle (later Weisgerber Interiors) at the base of the Ninth Street Grade. It was built in 1949. He also notes both Webster and Whitman Elementary schools, which opened in August 1948, are visible in this image. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.