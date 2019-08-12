Blast from the Past / 1985: A baker of good bread

Larry Oberg of Lewiston leans against a table set with some of his favorite things, including his homemade baguettes. This photo accompanied a Jan. 30, 1985, Close to Home recipe column by Tribune reporter Sula Keeling about Oberg, who was director of the Lewis-Clark State College Library. Oberg learned to cook while studying in Paris, and enjoyed experimenting with recipes, and made all his own breads. “The secret of good cooking is top quality and fresh ingredients,” he said. In addition to baguettes, some of the recipes Oberg shared with Keeling for her story were Seafood Pie, Caramel Custard and Frosted Shortbreads. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.