Actor Rosalind Chao, center, who portrayed Polly Bemis in the 1991 movie, “Thousand Pieces of Gold,” visited the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood in 2002, years after the film was released. While there, she met with staff and posed for this photo with Sr. Catherine Manderfeld, left, and Sr. Bernie Ternes. Chao has had many roles in TV and movies, and also is well known for her character Keiko O’Brien in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” This photo was submitted by Carla Wilkins, curator of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 2002: Rosalind Chao visits museum at St. Gertrude
