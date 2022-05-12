A group of longtime friends held a reunion at the Juliaetta home of Lura Butler and assembled for this photo taken in 2002. They are, back row from left, Alice Gruell, Peg Porter, Connie Taylor, Frances Thompson, Mona Wolfe, Montez Steigers, Ellen Sams, Donna Inman, Lura Butler, Luetta Howell, Diann Groseclose; front row, Frankie Peters, Armetha Carwin, Jayne Smith, Rosalea Gray Sutton. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 2002: Friends reunite in Juliaetta
Recommended for you
Advertisement
Newsletter options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region