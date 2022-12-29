Blast from the Past / 2002: Back to church for a talent show

Some former members of the Bovill Presbyterian Church's youth group, called the Semi-Circle, returned to the church in 2002 for a talent show. Pictured are, from left, Nola (Loe) Streeter, Vicki (Loe) Frost, Terry (Griffin) Whybark, Jean (Saunders) Wilcoxon, Connie (Jain) Ferguson and Amy (Jain) Peterson. The group was organized by Karen Eggers, of Bovill, who submitted this photo, and the talent show, called Huckleberry Patch-Hunt, also organized by Eggers, was a spoof on the Miss America beauty pageant. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
