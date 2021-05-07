Blast from the Past / 2001: Celebrating with brunch

A group of friends gathered in Clarkston to celebrate the birthday of one of their own and posed for this photo — along with Zebah the dog — taken in April 2001. The women are, front row from left, Mary Brown and Gloria Daly; middle row, Polly Dennler, Lenora Cooney, Mary Lee Frazier, Pat Cloke, Kathy Mliner; back row, Brenda Taylor Walker and Jeanne Joly (Zebah’s owner). The birthday brunch was in Cooney’s honor and was held at Joly’s home. The photo was submitted by Kathy Dobbs of Clarkston, Cooney’s daughter, who says her mother died in 2018. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
