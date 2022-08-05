Blast from the Past / 2001: Bovill School staff on the steps

The staff at Bovill School stood on the school’s steps for their annual photo in 2001. They are, front row from left: Sally Freeman, Liz Herrmann, Kode Jo Hansen, Tera Reeves, Kellie Funke; second row: Karen Monson, Kim Mozingo, Karen Eggers, Marsha Martin; third row: Mrs. Rains, Nancy Henderson, Leahann Brady; fourth row: Carl Roy (principal), Joyce Barton, Leah Swanson, Kathy Proctor, Peggy Miller. Eggers, of Bovill, submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
