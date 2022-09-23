Blast from the Past / 1999: 4-Hers with their champion lambs

Michele Tyler Bovey, left, poses with her reserve champion lamb and Scott Moore with his grand champion lamb in this photo taken in 1999 at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. Both entered 4-H in third grade and participated until they graduated high school in 2000. Scott graduated from Lewiston High School and Michelle graduated from Highland High School in Craigmont. Scott lives in Lewiston where he still raises 4-H lambs, according to his mother, Barbara Moore, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Michele Tyler Bovey, left, poses with her reserve champion lamb and Scott Moore with his grand champion lamb in this photo taken in 1999 at the Nez Perce County Fair in Lewiston. Both entered 4-H in third grade and participated until they graduated high school in 2000. Scott graduated from Lewiston High School and Michelle graduated from Highland High School in Craigmont. Scott lives in Lewiston where he still raises 4-H lambs, according to his mother, Barbara Moore, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.