Blast from the Past / 1997: The boys of summer in Orofino

Submitted by Greg Gill of LewistonIn 1997, members of the Villa Sport’s men’s slowpitch softball team gathered for a group photo, along with their hardware, after taking second place at the Orofino Father’s Day Tournament. Lanny Gill, who died in May, was selected the tournament’s most valuable player that year and is shown holding his MVP trophy. Those pictured are (back row from left): Darren Gill, Paul Tousley, Greg Creviston, Stacey Stamper, John Rodgers, Joe Miller and Bill Braun; (front row); Steve Tate, Greg Gill, Lanny Gill, Duke Smith and Dave Rodgers. The young team “mascot” in front is Jamin Stamper. This photo was submitted by Greg Gill, who lives in Lewiston, and is the son of the late Lanny Gill and brother of Darren Gill. Greg reports that the next year — 1998 — the team returned to the tournament where it went unbeaten and took first place. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Greg Gill of Lewiston

In 1997, members of the Villa Sport’s men’s slow pitch softball team gathered for a group photo, along with their hardware, after taking second place at the Orofino Father’s Day Tournament. Lanny Gill, who died in May, was selected the tournament’s most valuable player that year and is shown holding his MVP trophy. Those pictured are (back row from left): Darren Gill, Paul Tousley, Greg Creviston, Stacey Stamper, John Rodgers, Joe Miller and Bill Braun; (front row); Steve Tate, Greg Gill, Lanny Gill, Duke Smith and Dave Rodgers. The young team “mascot” in front is Jamin Stamper. This photo was submitted by Greg Gill, who lives in Lewiston, and is the son of the late Lanny Gill and brother of Darren Gill. Greg reports that the next year — 1998 — the team returned to the tournament where they went unbeaten and took first place. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you