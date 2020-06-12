Blast from the Past / 1997: The boys of summer in Orofino

In 1997, members of the Villa Sport’s men’s slow pitch softball team gathered for a group photo, along with their hardware, after taking second place at the Orofino Father’s Day Tournament. Lanny Gill, who died in May, was selected the tournament’s most valuable player that year and is shown holding his MVP trophy. Those pictured are (back row from left): Darren Gill, Paul Tousley, Greg Creviston, Stacey Stamper, John Rodgers, Joe Miller and Bill Braun; (front row); Steve Tate, Greg Gill, Lanny Gill, Duke Smith and Dave Rodgers. The young team “mascot” in front is Jamin Stamper. This photo was submitted by Greg Gill, who lives in Lewiston, and is the son of the late Lanny Gill and brother of Darren Gill. Greg reports that the next year — 1998 — the team returned to the tournament where they went unbeaten and took first place. Readers who would like to share their historical photos from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region