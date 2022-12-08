Blast from the Past / 1997: Lewiston High’s drill team assembles

Members of Lewiston High School's drill team assembled on the school steps for this group photo in 1997. Pictured are, front row, seated from left: Stephanie Lafrenz, Veronica Rivers, Jethelyn Haverfield, Sarah Herd; standing left side: Kirsten Gager, Stephanie Jimeniz, Brooke Beckley, Amy Altmiller; standing right side: Jenny Altmiller, Felicia Rosch, Tricia Clark, Karen Peters; center row seated: Tamara Stutzman, Erin Sherry, Dusky Lang; back row seated: Stephanie Berg, Sarabeth Burr, Kristen Wolf, Bonnie Waldemarson. This photo was submitted by Karen Peters' mother, Betty Peters, of Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
