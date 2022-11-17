Blast from the Past / 1996: Lewiston High School’s drill team

Members of the 1996 Lewiston High School drill team gathered on the school's front steps for a group photo. Pictured are, seated in front from left: Kristin Delka (captain) and Lisa McGalliard, (co-captain); middle row seated: Amanda Mindel, Lee Ann Schmadeka, Kamryn Karlin, Annie Henriksen and Karen Peters; back row standing: Kim Rice, Jethelyn Haverfield, Amy Altmiller, Beth Dugger, Veronica Rivers, Dusky Lang, Kristen Wolf, Erin Sherry, Lisa Stella, Stephanie Berg, Sarah Herd, Jenni Altmiller and Stephanie LaFrenz. Team adviser Kim Haverfield is not pictured, according to Betty Peters, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo. She is the mother of Karen Peters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
