Blast from the Past / 1994: Working sales at Potlatch Department Store

Minnie Benson holds some of the apparel she sells in the Potlatch Department Store in this Steve Hanks photo published in the March 6, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The photo was one that accompanied a story by Trib reporter David Johnson about the town of Potlatch more than a decade after the Potlatch Corp. mill there shut down. She said about the "working man" clothes she sells, "The men pay the prices, and they expect the quality."
