Ivara Ward, left, and Rose Cavanaugh, members of the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, display salad and fruit outdoors in Lewiston in this photo published in the June 1, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The women, who volunteered in the hospital’s Elizabeth Gift Shop, were two of the planners for the auxiliary’s annual salad bar luncheon fundraiser. The goal for any money raised was to help pay for an angiodigital machine, a diagnostic tool to examine arterial blood flow, according to the accompanying column by Anne Weatherill of the Tribune’s Target Publications. The women shared some recipes with readers, including Smoked Chicken and Barley Salad, Fall Pear Salad and Easy 5 Cup Fruit Salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1994: Sharing favorite salad recipes
