Blast from the Past / 1994: Prepared to paint
John and Linda Hull of Lewiston pose inside their newly opened auto painting business in this photo published in the Business section of the Feb. 27, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The Hulls’ business was named MAACO Auto Painting & Bodyworks and was located along Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.