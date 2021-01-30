Blast from the Past / 1994: Helping out around the firehouse

Four members of the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary gathered in the old Winchester fire station for this Barry Kough photo published in the May 4, 1994, Close to Home section of the Lewiston Tribune. They are (from left) Amy Curtis, LeAnn Trautman and Jan Grueter with DeeDee Calkins seated in the foreground. The organization was planning to sell homemade soups and desserts at the annual Winchester Craft and Flea Market as a means of raising money to support the fire department and help contribute funds toward outfitting a new emergency services building. The women shared some of their favorite recipes with readers in the column written by Anne Weatherill, including Pasta Salad, Date Cake, and Rice and Cheese Casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

