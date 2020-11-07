Blast from the Past / 1994: And the award goes to ...

Jack Wilkinson leans on the glass counters in his new Lewiston store along 21st Street in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Jan. 9, 1994, Lewiston Tribune. The new business was named Jack’s World of Trophies and, as the name implied, he was specializing in making and selling trophies, according to the accompany story by reporter Mohsin Askari. Wilkinson said, “We are also carrying a real large line of Idaho souvenirs. ...” Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Steve Hanks/Tribune

