Ted Sharpe poses at his Moscow business, Sharpe Oil Corp., for this Mike Venso photo published in the April 4, 1993, Lewiston Tribune business section. Sharpe was one of about 75 volunteer counselors in the Small Business Administration’s Spokane district who was featured in a story by reporter Lorraine Nelson. Because Sharpe was still working, he was listed as a counselor through the SBA’s Active Corps of Executive (ACE) program. “It’s fun to help people,” Sharpe said about one of his reasons for volunteering. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Blast from the Past / 1993: Volunteering is good business
